Former Utica Academy of Science Student Returns to School to Sign Letter of Intent

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A former Utica Academy of Science student returned to his alma mater to sign a national letter of intent for Western New Mexico University.
Basketball player Marqus Merchant Jr. was awarded a full scholarship to play the game at WNMU.
To mark Merchant's major accomplishment, the Utica Academy hosted a signing event.
This is not only significant to Merchant, but it's also big news for the Academy.
Merchant is the Frankfort school's first student from the basketball program to get a scholarship.
Merchant started at the Academy in seventh grade, graduating from the school in 2019. After graduation, he went to a prep school. He then moved on to Niagara Community College.
On June 30, Merchant returned to Utica to sign his WNMU letter. There, he has the scholarship to play the game he loves.
Head Basketball Coach Anthony Lee at the Academy said that he's been coaching there since 2017.
He said that Merchant was a founding member of the basketball program.
"It's a great accomplishment for him and his family today as a kid coming from the inner city to have an opportunity to go to college on a scholarship to better his future and to help others in his community."
Lee said that Merchant and his teammates helped them reach a basketball championship competition. "We got the eye on us; we got the focus on us. That in turn got us this gym that we're standing in today...," he said.
Merchant's grandmother Joyce Brown was there to cheer him on. She said that Merchant loved basketball since he was a kid.
She added that Merchant used to sit in his stroller and watch his uncle play basketball.
"As he got older, he carried the basketball. Everywhere he went, he had his basketball," Brown said.
She said at five years old, Merchant was training for the game.
"He had the grip, the handle [of it] at five years old," she said.
At nine years old, Brown took him to Rome to play basketball. After that, he trained in Syracuse.
"I told him what was first was his grades. He showed me that he can do it."
He went to prep school in New Jersey, "and did awesome there," Brown said.
From there, he went to Niagara Community College, where his grades were also great, she said.
When Brown checked in on her grandson and asked about his future, she said that Merchant told her, 'I'm going to make it.'
"And I said, 'Yes, you are,'" Brown said.
Merchant's advice is "to keep believing in what you want."
"And if you put the work in, it will definitely pay off," he said.
Regional Student Affairs Officer at Utica Academy Hanka Grabovica said that they take great pride when students succeed.
"It is not easy to put into words just how much Marqus's love for basketball has impacted those around him. His relentless work ethic, positive attitude, and unwavering determination have been an inspiration to both his peers and the faculty. Marques's ability to balance his athletic pursuits with his academic responsibilities serves as a testament to his maturity and character," she said.