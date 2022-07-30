Former WKTV anchor signs copies of book at Big Apple

NEW HARTFORD, NY – Former WKTV news anchor, and now author, Bill Worden, was at Big Apple Music in New Hartford Saturday, signing copies of his book, "A Kansas Love Story".
In the book, Worden not only discusses his career as a reporter and anchor, but also how a young lady in a Kansas Woolworth’s - Janna Broadbooks - became the love of his life.
“When I met her, I was in the Air Force, and it was love at first sight,” says Worden. “I walked into a Woolworth's store and she was the waitress at the lunch counter. I wasn't expecting to do anything that day, except go window shopping in town. So I went into town shopping and I found her in Woolworth's."
“A Kansas Love Story” is available through Amazon.