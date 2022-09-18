Former WKTV employee signs copies of new book

PROSPECT, NY - A former WKTV employee has a new job title to add to her resume.
Published author.
Rebecca Walts was at the Prospect Falls Winery Sunday to sign copies of her new book, "Fire and Nice". It’s a romantic comedy about a woman who needs a place to live after her house catches fire and she ends up renting an apartment from the firefighter who saved her from her burning house.
Walts, who used to be the Digital Content Manager at WKTV, was also a volunteer firefighter.
"That influenced one of the characters a little bit. That's how I had some of the knowledge with one of the characters who was a volunteer firefighter".
Rebecca already has more books in the works. You can find "Fire and Nice" on Amazon.