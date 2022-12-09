 Skip to main content
Fort Plain man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in July crash

  • Updated
Man arrested in fatal car crash from July in Pittsfield

ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - New York State Police out of Oneonta arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain for second degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI in connection to a fatal crash in Pittsfield back in July. 

Police say on July 23, at approximately 2:06 a.m., they responded to a fatal one-car crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in the Town of Pittsfield.

The passenger, 22-year-old Payton Stirone, of Mount Vision was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christman, who was driving the car, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christman was processed at SP Oneonta Friday morning and arraigned before a judge. 

