Foundation Accepting Donations for Those Affected by Flooding in the Adirondacks

THE ADIRONDACKS -- Storms this week caused major flooding in various parts of the North County.

There is an organization helping those who were affected by flood damage.

The Adirondack Foundation provides "support for Adirondack nonprofit organizations, which serve basic human needs- defined into categories such as food, shelter, healthcare."

From the Adirondack Foundation Website: "Love for the Adirondack region runs deep – and when your heart is captured, it forges a deep connection that can span time, family generations, and distance. It’s because of this love that we are fortunate to live, work, and play in this place, one of the most unique on the planet. It’s this very love that has fostered a spirit of generosity that has become one of the defining characteristics of the Adirondacks. That generosity was the driving force behind Adirondack Foundation’s creation in 1997, when we began building charitable assets to strengthen Adirondack communities. Since then, we’ve worked with thousands of generous individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to channel philanthropy into our communities and ensure everyone who loves this place can thrive in it."

"In response to the destructive flooding experienced by the central Adirondack communities of Long Lake, Indian Lake, and Blue Mountain Lake, Adirondack Foundation is activating its Special and Urgent Needs (SUN) Fund to coordinate and distribute support to the communities where it is most needed in the days, weeks, and months to come." a release from the organization stated.

"The SUN Fund was initially established to help Adirondack residents after Tropical Storm Irene, and later used to financially support vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-related business closures and other cascading fallouts," the release continued.

Cali Brooks, president and CEO of the Foundation, said that the organization is working with the town officials to get funds to those in need.

"When we heard the towns were experiencing issues, we reached out to community leaders to see how we could help," she said.

Because the Foundation has assisted the community with events like Tropical Storm Irene and Covid-19, they have the tools and experience to assist.

The Foundation is a sister organization to the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties.

Brooks said that the Herkimer and Oneida division has reached out to see how they can assist.

Brooks said that the Adirondack Foundation is working with local government leaders in communities affected to support non-profits, individuals and businesses.

Information on how to donate to the Adirondack Foundation for North Country flood relief is below.

For those who were personally affected by the major flooding, there is an application process being developed by the Foundation. That should be available soon.

In the meantime, those who need assistance are encouraged to call the Adirondack Foundation with questions. That number is 518-523-9904

"We live in such a generous and caring community," Brooks said. "People have been reaching out to see how they can help."

To donate to the Adirondack Fund, click here.

To have your donation go directly to flood aid, specify “Central Adirondacks Flooding” in the Special Instructions text box on their website.

