Four arrested on Varick St. in Utica after police say gun was found in car

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Utica Police GIVE unit arrested three woman and a man after a traffic stop on Varick Street on Thursday.
Police say they stopped a driver that they knew had a suspended license. During the stop police noticed a gun sticking out from the passenger door pocket.
The driver was detained immediately. While police were detaining the passengers, they say one was able to run away.
Gino Placanica, 26, of Utica is charged with Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd (loaded firearm), Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd (Prior conviction) and Criminal Possession of a firearm, as well as traffic citations.
Garlisha Bailey, 25 and Quantasia Hendricks, 31, of Utica face the same charges.
19-year-old Kaleysha Outten, of Utica is charged with Criminal Possession of a weapon, 2nd (loaded firearm) and Criminal Possession of a firearm.
More charges could be pending.