Four injured in Rome crash

Rome, N.Y.-- A late night crash in Rome sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Nichols of Utica was driving eastbound on Route 365 around 11:30 Saturday evening, when he lost control of his car on the Erie Boulevard off-ramp causing it to strike a guardrail. Nichols, along with three passengers in his car were transported to Rome Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Nichols was cited for unsafe speed