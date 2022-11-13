 Skip to main content
Four injured in Western buggy crash

Western Buggy Crash

Western, N.Y.-- Four people were injured in a horse and buggy accident in the Town of Western Sunday morning. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a-m on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the buggy became detached from the horses pulling it, and lost control as it went over a hill, causing it to flip over. 10 people were inside the carriage, including eight children. Four people were taken to the hospital and treatment of their injuries. The horses were spooked when the buggy became detached and took off. They were later caught and are in good health.