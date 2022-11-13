Western, N.Y.-- Four people were injured in a horse and buggy accident in the Town of Western Sunday morning. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a-m on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the buggy became detached from the horses pulling it, and lost control as it went over a hill, causing it to flip over. 10 people were inside the carriage, including eight children. Four people were taken to the hospital and treatment of their injuries. The horses were spooked when the buggy became detached and took off. They were later caught and are in good health.
Four injured in Western buggy crash
BenKinne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today