Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation, four Deputies were exposed to fentanyl, Thursday, according to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol.
Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the Deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Shortly after the incident, Deputies started to experience severe headaches and dizziness, symptoms associated with being exposed to fentanyl.
One of the Deputies needed two doses of narcan, two of the other Deputies were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and are currently being treated but are expected to be released Thursday evening. The other two Deputies were evaluated and treated on scene and did not go to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.