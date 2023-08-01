Fourth Rabid Animal Found in Madison County

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- Another animal has tested positive in Madison County for rabies, making it the fourth rabid animal in the area.

The most recent animal found is the second to test positive in the Town of Brookfield.

The towns of Lenox and Nelson each had an animal test positive earlier this year.

“We are seeing more rabid animals this year than the last two years combined,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “The best way to protect yourself is to never approach or pet an animal, wild or domesticated, that you do not know. The best way to protect your pet is to keep their rabies vaccination up-to-date. We never want anyone to have to make a decision to euthanize an unvaccinated family pet that came in contact with a rabid animal.”

This event serves as a reminder to keep your pets updated on vaccinations.

The Madison County Public Health has two more rabies vaccination clinics available soon.

• Monday, August 7, 2023 from 5PM-8PM by appointment

Madison County Highway Garage in Eaton, 6200 Brown Rd., Eaton

• Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 4PM-7PM by appointment

Gorman Community Center, 1081 Northside Shopping Center, Oneida

"Clinics are by appointment only and are free to County residents. Out of County pet owners are limited to four pets per household; $5 donations per pet are accepted. Animals must be properly restrained. Proof of previous vaccination is required for a 3-year certificate," according to a release.

To make an appointment, click here, or call 315-366-2526.