Franco's Pizza Annual "No Kids Hungry" Summer Campaign Kicks Off

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA TIOGA TOMPKINS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.