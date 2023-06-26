Franco's Pizza Began Annual "No Kids Hungry" Summer Campaign

ILION, N.Y. -- Franco's Pizza began its annual "No Kids Hungry" summer campaign to help kids get through the summer without the school cafeteria.
Free lunches are available to children all summer long from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the weekdays.
Each child will receive a slice of pizza, an individually wrapped snack and a drink if they visit one of the Franco's locations in either Ilion, Westmoreland or North Utica.
Owner Daniel Mendez said this is one of his favorite campaigns to do each year and he is very thankful for his staff and those who donate to help make the campaign a reality.