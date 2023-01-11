Frank DiBrango announces candidacy for Utica mayor

UTICA, N.Y. -- Frank DiBrango has announced his candidacy for mayor of Utica, making him the third candidate on the ballot.
DiBrango has been a councilor at large for six years and currently works at L.B. Security as vice president of business development. He has been with the company for the last 35 years.
His resume also includes business owner and Utica firefighter. The Democrat says he wants to build on the current administration's great foundation and promote city assets like brewery and arts districts while also strengthening public safety.
"If you want a mayor who has 35 years of business experience in the private sector, a mayor who owned a business for 20 years and understands what it takes to manage people and be that leader, I'm that person," DiBrango said.
Democrat, Celeste Friend and Republican Robert Cardillo also announced they're running for the seat. Mayor Robert Palmieri can't run again due to term limits.