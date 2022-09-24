Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest

FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest.
Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
“This isn’t just about Frankfort,” said Frankfort Harbor Fest Committee Chairman, Rick Sassone.
“It’s about the whole Mohawk Valley. Utica, Rome, to Little Falls. Making Frankfort a destination where everyone can come and enjoy life and take part of this natural canal system. One of only two natural inlets, right here in the marina in Frankfort. It's absolutely tremendous”.
Organizers say getting more people to become aware of the marina and what Frankfort has to offer is what the harbor fest is all about.