Frankfort Police investigate animal cruelty case

Town of Frankfort, N.Y. -- Town of Frankfort Police are investigation after a person found a malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleecker Street near Center Road on Tuesday.
The dog was found laying inside his cage with the door open. Frankfort Police say it was mistreated and abandoned.
Police are working closely with the Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigator.
If you have any information you are asked to call:
Town of Frankfort Police Department
315-894-3594
Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigations
315-525-0227