Frankfort Police investigate animal cruelty case

  • Updated
Town of Frankfort, N.Y. -- Town of Frankfort Police are investigation after a person found a malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleecker Street near Center Road on Tuesday.

Frankfort Dog

The dog was found laying inside his cage with the door open. Frankfort Police say it was mistreated and abandoned.

Police are working closely with the Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigator.

If you have any information you are asked to call:

Town of Frankfort Police Department

315-894-3594

Herkimer County Animal Cruelty Investigations

315-525-0227