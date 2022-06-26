Frankfort-Schuyler seniors receive their diplomas

(WKTV) - The Frankfort-Schuyler graduating class of 2022 made it official bright and early Sunday morning.
After years of hard work and studying, dealing with Covid 19, and being forced to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
Now that their high school career is over, many of these grads will go off to further their education at college. Some of them however, will become members of the armed forces, while others will enter the workforce.
Congratulations to all the graduates.