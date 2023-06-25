Frankfort-Schuyler's class of 2023 receive diplomas

(WKTV) Frankfort-Schuyler's graduating class of 2023 made it official Sunday morning.
After years of studying, hard work, and a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, 57 young adults walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
Among them, class president Jack McMurray, son of WKTV VP/General Manager Steve McMurray.
Now that their high school career is over, many of these grads will continue their education, become members of the armed forces, or enter the workforce.