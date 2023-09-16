Frankfort's Martha Cobb celebrates 100 years this week

FRANKFORT, NY - A lot has happened over the past 100 years. Wars, Depression, a man landing on the moon, thousands of technological advances, and Martha Cobb from Frankfort has seen them all.
Martha will turn 100 years old on Tuesday September 19th, and Saturday her family and friends gathered to celebrate her birthday at the Frankfort VFW.
Over the years Martha has done a lot of volunteer work in the community. She and her late husband helped out with meals on wheels, she would also help cook meals at senior citizen luncheons, and bake Christmas cookies for the local church.
Martha has 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She says life just keeps getting better.
"The good old days were not better, they're better today. When I was young, we only had a little radio. We had our first phone when I went to work at 19. We had television when they first came out. I've seen a lot of changes".
Happy birthday Martha, and congratulations on 100 years