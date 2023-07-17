Franklin Square Alley Reimagined

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and First Ward Councilperson Katie Aiello unveiled plans to beautify and activate the alley at Franklin Square.
The press conference was held at 10:30 a.m. in the Franklin Square Alley.
The project is part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative and is where Councilperson Aiello directed her district's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
According to the Mayor's Office, the ARPA allocation was originally $200,000, but the project's total reached closer to $400,000. Palmieri agreed to put extra resources into the project due to the alley being a "critical space" and "distinctive feature" in Downtown Utica.
The theme of the Franklin Square Alley will be the Erie Canal.
Also included in the project are:
• Ribbon-style benches.
• A winding, to-scale Erie Canal motif laid out in Ruby Lake Glass along the alley floor.
• Decorative concrete markers depicting each major city along the canal.
• LED string lighting (contingent on available funding).
• Benches, bike racks, and decorative elements along Genesee Street (funded by State and Municipal Facilities grant).
• The city will also look to procure murals from local artists after project competition.
The Erie Canal theme matches the theme of Steven Teller's winning mural design that will be at Liberty Bell Park.
According to the press release, the project joins several efforts underway to make downtown more enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing:
• Liberty Bell Park is undergoing a complete redesign
• Last summer, the city repaired the fountain at Liberty Bell Park for the first time in decades.
• Refurbished sculptures and landscape at Ellen Hanna Mini Park.
• The wall adjacent to Pizza Classic has been restored.
• The City will be constructing glowing "Utica" letters and a new facade at Utica Place Garage.
• Hanna Park at City Hall is being completely rebuilt, along with Chancellor Park.
The project is expected to start sometime next week and be completed by the Fall.