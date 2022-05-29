Fraternal Order of Eagles hold Memorial Day service

DEERFIELD, NY - This Memorial Day weekend we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
Sunday, outside the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club on Cosby Manor Road in Deerfield, they remembered their fallen members - many of whom served in the military - with a memorial service.
They read the names of those members who had passed away, then honored them with a 21-Gun Salute and Taps.
Robert Iffert, a former Navy Veteran, helped organize the event and says it’s very important to remember their sacrifices.
"These guys gave up so much. When you look back at World War II, Vietnam days, the people who gave their lives for us, the people who gave up their limbs for us, they gave up their time. They left us for so long and went through these atrocities. You just can't believe it unless you were there”.