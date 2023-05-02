Free ATV helmets and goggles available for kids

The first 25 Schoharie and Otsego county residents, under the age of 18, to register for and complete an online ATV safety course, will receive a free helmet and safety goggles. The program runs from May 15 thru July 15.
Anyone interested can log on to ATV Safety E-Course, complete the course and collect a certificate of completion. Submit the certificate along with name, age and phone number to: janinep@catholiccharitiessc.org or by fax to 518-826-4056. Recipients will be contacted on how to collect the helmet and goggles at Bennett Motors Sales in Fly Creek.