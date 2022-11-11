Free basketball clinic to be held at Utica University on Dec.4

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau in partnership with Utica University Men's Basketball, is offering a free basketball clinic on Dec. 4.
The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-17 and will be instructed by Utica Mens' Basketball Coach, Sean Coffey, Assistant Coach, Tim Borza and the Utica Men's Basketball players.
The co-ed clinic is an opportunity for payers to learn concepts from Utica University, develop their game and improve their talent through practice drills and education.
The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Utica University Dome and is free to youths who want to participate. Pre-registration is required, to do so visit this website or call 315-798-5027.
Autographs from the Utica University Basketball players will be given to all youths who attend.