Free car seat safety check in Oneida next week

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The New York State Police are hosting a car seat safety event on Nov. 22 in Oneida.
Certified passenger safety technicians will be on-site to not only check your car seats to make sure they are properly installed but will physically install them for you as well.
The event will be held at the Troop D Headquarters at 261 Genesee Street in Oneida from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
They do ask that you bring your child with you if possible, to ensure everything is properly installed to fit them.
Making sure your car seats are installed properly could save your child's life in the event of an accident.