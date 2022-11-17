 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Free car seat safety check in Oneida

State Police

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The New York State Police are hosting a car seat safety event on Nov. 22 in Oneida.

Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be on-site to not only check your car seats to make sure they are properly installed but will physically install them for you as well.

The event will be held at the Troop D Headquarters at 261 Genessee Street in Oneida from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

They do ask that you bring your child with you if possible, to ensure everything is properly installed to fit them.

Making sure your car seats are installed properly could save your child's life in the event of an accident. 

