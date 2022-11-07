Free Fishing Day to honor Veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, a statewide Free Fishing Day on Nov. 11 in honor of the nation's veterans.
"We are casting out a line for all of New York's veterans with this Free Fishing Day as a way to honor those who served. Thanks to our extensive conservation efforts to protect our natural resources and environment, New York continues to provide outstanding fishing opportunities for anglers of all skill levels and abilities. This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who have served to protect our democracy and our freedoms to enjoy one of New York State's many world-class fishing locations," Hochul said.
On Veterans Day, a fishing license is not needed in the state's fresh waters. However, all other fishing regulations are still in effect.
Active-duty military members who are state residents may also be able to receive a free fishing license, as well as free hunting and/or trapping license. Veterans with a service-related disability of 40 percent or more can get reduced fee hunting and fishing licenses and preference for Deer Management Permits.
For more information on Free Fishing Day or free/reduced licenses visit the DEC website.