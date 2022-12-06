Free medication disposal bags available at local Kinney Drugs locations

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Opioid Task Force will give away free drug disposal bags at several local Kinney Drugs locations beginning Wednesday.
“Oneida County is strategically tackling the drug crisis from all sides by doing crucial work in overdose prevention, treatment enhancement and recovery support targeted at people with addictions. We are pleased to partner with Kinney Drugs on this important initiative, and I commend them for supporting our efforts to address this public health crisis by distributing at-home drug disposal bags at their local stores and installing medication drop-off kiosks in stores statewide. The distribution of these medication disposal bags supports the work of addiction prevention by removing the risk from homes since many people who misused prescription medicine for the first time got it from a friend or relative,” County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. said.
Bags can be picked up at these times and locations:
- Dec. 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 40 Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro
- Dec. 14, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 12 Franklin Avenue in Clinton
- Jan. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Preston Street in Camden
- Feb. 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 261 Utica Boulevard in Boonville
The bags help people safely remove unused or expired medications easily and reduce the chance of accidental or intentional misuse. They can be used for pills, patches, liquids, creams and films.
The bags contain an active-carbon technology that deactivates the medication by adding warm water. After the water is added the entire bag can then be thrown in the trash.
Oneida County will also mail two medication disposal bags for free, to residents who request them. Go to the Oneida County Opioid Task Force website to learn more.