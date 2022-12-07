Free website providing easy access to local internships and jobs for students now available

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Counties, Inc. has created a free website that gives students easy access to local businesses, offering internships and part-time jobs.
The website, 'Connect Mohawk Valley' provides a convenient way for businesses to reach out about their opportunities while students attending area schools can view and apply to them easily.
A business can sign up right on the website. There is a simple form to be filled out which will then go through a quick approval process. The employer can then begin posting their opportunities. They will then receive an email any time a student applies.
The site will also offer different kinds of resources for students such as business etiquette, networking and more.
ConnectMV will also offer social media opportunities for businesses that are using the website.