"Freedom Writers" visit Westmoreland Elementary

Westmoreland Central School created a three-part initiative starting last month called the “Power of Words” focused on teaching students how words can affect those around them.
One of the portions of this initiative was having New York Times bestselling author Erin Gruwell come to the school earlier this evening to give a lesson on the importance of understanding everyone’s unique story and to embrace kindness. Her book is based on her own experience teaching over one hundred at-risk students and how, by simply allowing everyone to share their stories and struggles anonymously to each other, were able to replace division with unity and understanding. Three of her former students and “Freedom Writers” joined her this evening as well…
Tony Becerra (Freedom Writer)-
“We’ve been here a couple of times before in the last few years just working with the students and letting them know where we come from; The importance of words, the power of words, communicating and the things that you say and do have consequences and meaning...”
Tye Leggins (Freedom Writer)-
“[In this book are] 50 students that we have picked from 50 teachers that have been through our institute which we put on three times a year. We use our book as a teaching tool to help these teachers learn a new way of being the eyes and ears and the hearts of their students, and to win the hearts and minds of all those who are going through some troubling times.”
Gym walls were completely covered with all the students’ artwork as part of this event. On top of that, Gruwell and her 3 “Freedom Writers” signed books and met with students and parents one-on-one.