Friday Night Fire in Waterville—Multiple Fire Departments Respond, American Red Cross Assisting

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- The American Red Cross of the Central and Northern New York Chapter is helping a family after a Friday night fire on Mason Road in Waterville.
Five people, three of them kids, were assisted and provided financial assistance that can be used for shelter, food and clothing.
Comfort kits were also provided to the family, which contained personal care items and stuffed animals.
Fire departments from Waterville, Oriskany Falls and Deansboro responded.
Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.
No injuries were reported. No cause has been determined at this time.