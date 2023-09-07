Friendly Bake Shop to Re-open Friday

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- When the Viti brothers retired and closed the Friendly Bake Shop in Frankfort at the end of June of 2023, the community felt the void on East Main Street and beyond.
In fact, they lined up down the street on the last day to get the last of their favorite baked goods and to say goodbye to the third generation of bakers in the family.
On Friday morning, the fourth generation of the Viti family, and the first female to run the bakery, will re-open the Friendly Bake Shop.
Carrie Viti had to convince the family that she could re-open the shop on her own terms.
"My father didn't want me to work the really long hours and the hard days," Viti said. "They put in a lot of time, my dad and my uncles and my grandfather and even my aunts."
But there's not much hope in stopping a woman on a mission.
"It's been a dream of mine to run the bakery," Viti said. "That's no secret."
Viti will run the business a little differently but will still produce all the favorite baked goods that the local community has come to enjoy.
"We are not all going to be here at the same time," Viti said. "Getting my dad on board with that was a challenge because he's old school."
But old school with a new flair will work to get the delectable goods to loyal patrons, while allowing Viti to still enjoy her family.
The Friendly Bake Shop will be open Wednesdays through Fridays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"They were originally only closed on Monday, but I think we need another day of rest," Viti said.
On the menu, the favorites that everyone has come to love will remain, like pusties, cream puffs, hand pies, biscotti, fresh-baked breads and delectable desserts.
Viti is adding more cake.
"I wanted to bring in cake and cupcakes," Viti said. "Halloween theme, holiday theme, people love a theme that goes along with the holidays."
She has added homemade tomato pie, garlic pizza, and plans to bring in coffee as well.
It's likely there will be a line down the sidewalk Friday morning for the re-opening and for patrons to say, "hello," once again to the Friendly Bake Shop.
"The community and the support has been overwhelming," Viti said. "Even when I first put on the Friendly Bake Shop social media page that we are re-opening, it touched over 18,000 people."
The fourth-generation baker is excited to add her personal touches, while following in the footsteps of those before.
Carrie isn't the first female to put in long hours in the kitchen, but she's the first female to run the show.
"I may not be the only female, because I have two daughters, and they are interested in getting their hands involved in this," Viti said. "My youngest wants to be a pastry chef and my oldest is like, 'yeah, I could see myself running a business.'"
The girls are in their teens now and playing high school sports, but with the fourth generation bringing so much to the table, it's interesting to ponder what a fifth generation would bring.