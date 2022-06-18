FrogFest returns to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds

FRANKFORT, NY - It was great weather for a frog early Saturday, not so much for a FrogFest.
A little cold and rain couldn't stop country music fans from attending Big Frog 104's 33rd annual FrogFest and enjoying a day of good food and great music.
Eight bands took to the stage at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
Three local bands, four up and coming bands with ties to the area, and the big headliner, country music star Dylan Scott.
“FrogFest started on a couple of tiny little pavements, just highlighting local bands and it's kind of grown from there,” says Big Frog 104’s Polly Wog. “It's now bigger than ever, because everybody wants to just get out and enjoy a day of camaraderie, being with their friends, having a few adult beverages, and enjoying some great local and national music".
Fortunately the sun finally broke through the clouds and organizers say this FrogFest could end up being the biggest one yet.