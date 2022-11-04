Funding now available for farmers' markets in NYS

NEW YORK -- New York State Agriculture Commissioner, Richard Ball announced Friday, $700,000 is now available to farmers’ markets across New York State, through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that it is imperative to have a strong, flexible, streamlined food supply chain right here in New York State. The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program is one more facet of Governor Hochul’s plan to support that supply chain, providing farmers’ markets with funding needed to offer online sales and invest in infrastructure and promotion, and ultimately reach more consumers and get more local New York foods onto tables across the state,” Ball said.
There are over 400 farmers' markets in the state and 250 farm stands. There are also 10 mobile markets. All of which provide fresh produce to their communities.
Funding is available for projects that help markets to expand. That can include booths and signage, website development, marketing and promotion, among other things.
Applicants that are eligible to benefit from the program include non-profit organizations, local municipalities, business improvement districts, local chambers of commerce and public benefit corporations. All applicants must be currently operating one or more farmers’ markets within the state.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 14 by 4 p.m. For more information on the program and to learn how to apply, visit this website.