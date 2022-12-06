Futsal camp for kids in Whitesboro at Accelerated Sports

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Former UCFC Coach, Ryan Hall is running a Futsal camp at accelerated sports in Whitesboro for kids ages 8-13.
Hall is teaching the kids the basics of ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting. These are skills they can also take with them to the soccer field.
If you would like to learn more about Futsal here in Central New York you can visit this Facebook page. And if you want to check out some Futsal action there will be a tournament at Accelerated Sports, on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.