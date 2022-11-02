Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C).
Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years.
Gaetano’s success with various projects led the firm to then create C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C), Founded in 2018.
“Pike was interested in establishing a Central New York office and it made sense to merge with an established company like ours that has had a loyal customer base. The merger ensures no interruption in our local operation and provides job security for all of our employees. It’s a great day for Gaetano Construction,” President of Gaetano Construction, Brian Gaetano said.
Pike was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY. The family-owned organization being in business over 150 years, serves many communities across the state as well as Central Florida.
“This is a very exciting move for Pike. I am excited to combine our industry expertise and construction technologies with the amazing people and trusted relationships at Gaetano and C2C. Our joint capabilities will increase the value we deliver to our current and future clients and will further strengthen our position in Utica, the Central New York region, and throughout the Northeast,” CEO of Pike, Rufus Judson said.
Charles A. Gaetano, former owner of Gaetano Construction died earlier this year on Sept. 22 at the age of 99.
No employees were let go in the process of Pike Company buying Gaetano Construction.