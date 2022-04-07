Gas tax cut, child care boost, bail in pending NY budget

ALBANY, N.Y. - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced what she calls a “conceptual” agreement with legislators on a $220 billion state budget.
The Democrat says New York will devote billions of dollars to help families pay for child care, boost health care worker wages and temporarily cut state gasoline taxes.
The budget was due April 1 but has been held up by last-minute policy and spending disagreements. Lawmakers planned to begin voting on it Thursday evening.
Many parts of the budget deal are aimed at easing the public's financial burden, as the state deals with the pandemic recovery, inflation and rising prices.
The Governor also vowing to further roll back parts of the state's controversial criminal justice reform law including closing the "raise the age" loophole and giving judges more discretion in setting bail in cases.