Genesee St main work begins in Village of New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - The New York State Department of Transportation will begin work near the intersection of Golf Avenue and Genesee Street. This work will progress west towards the intersection with Paris Road over the next month.
Drivers can expect intermittent alternate lane closures along Genesee Street as the watermain work is completed under the sidewalks and near the roadway.
Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians are advised that the work zone is expected to move west and may change weekly as watermain work is completed.