Genesee Street Back to 4 Lanes

Utica, NY -- Genesee Street's current two-lane setup came back on the menu for the Utica city common council tonight and there was plenty of buzz surrounding it during the Wednesday night meeting.
After a proposal by Councilmember Betrus last week, the issue of Genesee Street's lane changes were brought back into reconsideration with the potential to revert the street back to four lanes.
The street's current two lane, turning lane, and bike lane situation has sparked tons of discussion ever since its implementation. Some have claimed the issue hinders parking safety, turn safety, and even business along the Genesee strip. Others claim that the current setup is overall safer and is still being worked on.
It's these opinions that made coming to tonight's decision a considerably difficult task. Plenty of people took to the podium to speak their thoughts on the issue.
Genesee Street Resident Sarah Moore said that "An engineering firm and our own department of transportation repeatedly told us, and you, that the current road diet is the best option for a safer Genesee Street," Moore said. "Why some councilmembers continue to ignore this despite none of them being traffic engineers themselves is beyond baffling."
Additionally, Debra Adamkowski, a concerned citizen that used to regularly take the Genesee Street route, said that "While the 3,000 plus people who use Genesee Street daily struggle with traffic in a single lane, the nonexistent bike riders get their own constantly empty traffic lane."
Ultimately the decision came down to the council, and Councilmember Katie Aiello was firm that the current Genesee Street setup was safest.
"When you actually make the road not overbuilt and the appropriate width for the amount of cars we have, and we reduce the speed by about 3 miles per hour, you actually see a 27% decrease in traffic accidents... which is what we saw," Aiello said.
To challenge Aiello was Councilmember Samantha Colosimo-Testa.
"...public safety is the main priority, yet two of the most important people in this room had no idea that changes [to Genesee Street] were coming," Colosimo-Testa said.
By a 6-2 vote from the council, it was decided that the complete street project on Genesee Street is no more. The current paving will eventually revert back to the original four-lane traffic setup. The mayor still has the chance to veto this decision, but ultimately there isn't much that can be changed.