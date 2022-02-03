 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some
sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest
snowfall will be tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Georgia man arrested in Utica, found with loaded gun, cocaine and $14K in cash

  • Updated
  • 0

A teenager from Atlanta, GA was arrested the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2, following a traffic stop in Utica that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.

UTICA, N.Y. - A teen from Atlanta, Georgia was arrested the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2, following a vehicle stop in Utica that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.

According to Utica Police, officers with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted a vehicle stop on the 700 block of Jay St. around 6:15 p.m.

As officers began to approach the car, the driver later identified as 19-year-old Brandell Watkins, began reaching toward the center console.

After ignoring orders to stop reaching for that area of the car, officers were able to get Watkins out and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. 

Officers continued to search the car and found over 6 ounces of cocaine in a backpack in the rear seat, as well as over $14,000 in cash. 

Watkins was arrested and taken to the Utica Police Department. 

Brandell Watkins is charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of controlled substance
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

The Utica Police Department partnered with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office during the vehicle stop and eventual arrest. 

Recommended for you