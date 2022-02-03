Georgia man arrested in Utica, found with loaded gun, cocaine and $14K in cash

UTICA, N.Y. - A teen from Atlanta, Georgia was arrested the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2, following a vehicle stop in Utica that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.
According to Utica Police, officers with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted a vehicle stop on the 700 block of Jay St. around 6:15 p.m.
As officers began to approach the car, the driver later identified as 19-year-old Brandell Watkins, began reaching toward the center console.
After ignoring orders to stop reaching for that area of the car, officers were able to get Watkins out and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine.
Officers continued to search the car and found over 6 ounces of cocaine in a backpack in the rear seat, as well as over $14,000 in cash.
Watkins was arrested and taken to the Utica Police Department.
Brandell Watkins is charged with:
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of controlled substance
- Obstructing governmental administration
- Resisting arrest
- Vehicle and traffic violations
The Utica Police Department partnered with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office during the vehicle stop and eventual arrest.