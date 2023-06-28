Get a Children's Miracle Network Raffle Ticket at Holland Farms Thursday

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Early tomorrow morning, you can pick up your coffee, Halfmoon and a Children's Miracle Network raffle ticket from Holland Farms in Yorkville.
This is a special ticket sale where you can use cash, check or credit card to enter the drawing for a chance to win $100,000.
There are also several bonus prizes. Buying a $100 ticket is a donation to CMN.
Holland Farms is taking part from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 28.
The big drawing for the $100,000 is in October.
Tickets won't last that long, as only 4,300 will be sold.