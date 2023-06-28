 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Get a Children's Miracle Network Raffle Ticket at Holland Farms Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- Early tomorrow morning, you can pick up your coffee, Halfmoon and a Children's Miracle Network raffle ticket from Holland Farms in Yorkville.

This is a special ticket sale where you can use cash, check or credit card to enter the drawing for a chance to win $100,000.

There are also several bonus prizes. Buying a $100 ticket is a donation to CMN.

Holland Farms is taking part from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 28.

The big drawing for the $100,000 is in October.

Tickets won't last that long, as only 4,300 will be sold.

Recommended for you