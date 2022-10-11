Ghost Hunter, John Zaffis, making an appearance at Mohawk Valley Community College

UTICA, N.Y. – Famous Ghost Hunter, John Zaffis will be making an appearance at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), just in time for Halloween.
Zaffis, of the SYFY Channel’s, “Haunted Collector” will talk about his experiences as part of MVCC’s Cultural Series.
He has more than 43 years of experience investigating the paranormal, including working along side his aunt and uncle, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were the first investigators in the controversial Amityville hauntings, made famous by films “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle.”
The series will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, in Schafer Theater, MVCC Utica campus. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.