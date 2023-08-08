Gillibrand in Herkimer County, Discusses Rebuild Rural America Act

ILION, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Ilion to announce details of the Rebuild Rural America Act.
The legislation would invest $50 billion in rural economic development, infrastructure, schools, hospitals and small businesses.
"The bill would address the challenges specific to rural America and make it easier for rural communities to access federal funding and other resources," a release stated.
“New York’s rural communities face a variety of unique challenges, but too often, the federal government has failed to adequately support them,” Gillibrand said. “My Rebuild Rural America Act will invest $50 billion into rural America to help communities build schools, expand childcare access, catalyze private investment, train workers for in-demand jobs, and bolster critical infrastructure. I look forward to getting this legislation passed in the Farm Bill this year.”
Mayor of the Village of Ilion John Stephens said, “We look forward to seeing this Childcare Center built here in Ilion. Thank you, Senator Gillibrand, for your continued advocacy around funding for projects in rural communities."