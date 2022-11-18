Gingerbread Gallery back at Erie Canal Museum

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- For 37 years the Erie Canal Museum has transformed into a festive Gingerbread Gallery, the museum transforming into a festive 1800's canal town street scene.
The gallery was created in celebration of the holidays, local landmarks, and Central New York's Erie Canal heritage with a twist, gingerbread creations by professional and amateur bakers of all ages.
The Grand Opening for this year's Gingerbread Gallery will be on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Forty gingerbread creations have been submitted this year to be judged by a panel of local leaders who will judge overall appeal, originality, difficulty, and creativity.
There are different categories to be won including, top bakers in the Youth, Family/Group, and Senior categories. There will be three top winners in the Confectioner category, and an award goes to the baker whose work best represents the Erie Canal.
All winners will be announced in December. Museum visitors can vote for a People's Choice winner until Dec. 31. The winner of this award will be announced in January.
The gallery is open to the community and will be on display until Jan. 8. The museum is open daily. Admission to the Museum, which includes the gallery, is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+), $4 for children (three to 18) and free for children under the age of two.