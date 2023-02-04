Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to continue through the early morning, before temperatures slowly rise and winds diminish as the rest of the morning progresses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&