Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life

WHITESBORO, NY (WKTV) - The Go Red for Women initiative for the American Heart Association is a major driver when it comes to raising awareness that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers for women, but it's also a major driver to raise funds for research.
One local woman says she would not be here today if not for developments in cardiovascular technology research, which arrived just in time for her, but not in time to save others.
Audrey Ventura spends her time making sure other people take care of themselves, whether it be through massage therapy, or dishing out simple and easy wellness techniques.
But in her late 20's, just before turning 30, Ventura didn't know if she would be alive in a year, let alone ten years.
The first sign: odd involuntary movements that couldn't be explained. Ventura then suffered seizures. After seeing several doctors to find the root of the seizures, a cardiovascular tumor was discovered.
These conditions eventually led to stroke.
Finding out how to stay alive was a journey that took years.
The research into technology that saved Ventura's life was discovered by the doctor who performed her surgery, just six months prior to that doctor meeting Ventura.
"The surgery he performed on me is now performed across the country," Ventura said. "Lucky for me, I was the first one that received this brand new surgical technique."
Ventura spoke at this year's Go Red for Women Luncheon at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. She also shared the story about a close relative who wasn't so fortunate and was lost to a heart attack at a young age.
Ventura, and anyone who has been touched by cardiovascular disease, understands first-hand how important the fundraising and awareness efforts can be.
"It means everything to me to be standing here today," Ventura said. "I would not be alive if it wasn't for things like this. Research needs to happen."
The Go Red for Women Fundraising initiative continues online at UticaGoRed.Heart.org.