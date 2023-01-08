Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family

MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family.
According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
The goal for the Gofundme page is set at $10,000.
State Police say they found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante after she suffered multiple stab wounds in the chest area outside a residence on East Main Street in Mohawk at about 2:34 p.m. on, Wednesday, Jan. 4.
She was rushed to a Utica hospital in critical condition. State Police say she died from her injuries on Friday.
Troopers said they located Taylor E. Goodhines, 21, of East Main Street, near the scene and placed her into custody without incident.
Goodhines has already been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, authorities stated.
Upgraded charges are likely.