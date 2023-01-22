Gofundme set up for Rome victim of hit and run, driver charged with DWI

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow is expected later this evening into early Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark, making for a heavy wet snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&