Gofundme set up for Rome victim of hit and run, driver charged with DWI

Rome hit and run victim

ROME, NY (WKTV) - A fundraising page has been set up for a Rome man who was injured in a hit and run in December. 

According to the Gofundme page, Scott Tulley, 52, of Rome sustained serious injuries when he was the victim of a hit and run. 

The driver, 32-year-old Candice Childs, has been charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, circumvention of an interlock device, leaving the scene of an incident of a personal injury accident without reporting. Additional charges and traffic tickets are possible. Rome Police say the case is under review by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. 

Tulley was hit by a car on December 22, just before 1 am. Police, fire and ambulance responded to the 400 block of West Embargo Street when they were approached by two people who reported a pedestrian had been hit by a car in the intersection of West Thomas Street and North Madison Street.

Once there, police located Tulley laying in the roadway, badly injured, but responsive.

Police investigation revealed their suspect was driving south on North Madison and struck the walker as he was crossing the roadway in the intersection. The car then left the scene.

Officers used a license license plate reader in the patrol vehicle to develop information on a suspect vehicle.

Using information obtained from the license plate reader they were able to identify registration information for 2016 Nissan Altima.

Police say the were able to locate that vehicle and the suspected driver. Investigators were able to confirm the, 2016 Nissan Altima, was in fact the vehicle involved in the crash and as a result, Childs was charged.

Childs was held for arraignment at Rome City Court where, due to bail reform laws, she was released on her on recognizance.

After a difficult surgery, Tulley recovered at SUNY Upstate Medical Center for a week. He is now rehabilitating at The Grand in Rome, but has a long road to recovery. Tulley is awaiting another surgery in a month.

As his medical bills are substantial and he is disabled, Tulley is unable to work and is relying on the generosity of family and friends to help. 

Residents in the area where the incident happened are encouraged to review their personal surveillance for any evidence regarding this case. If you should have any information about this case please contact the /Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)7308477 or www.p3tips.com.

