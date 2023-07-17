Golf Tournament Benefits Kids with Terminal Illness

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The New York State Conservation Police Officers Association partnered up with the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation and hit the links at the Skenandoa Club in Clinton this morning.
The golf tournament, now in its 111th year, raises money for the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, which provides kids who are terminally ill the chance to go on hunting and fishing trips around the world.
Association members realize how important the event is.
"It's a ton of work throughout the year, but when we get this on and we see what we've raised at the end of the night and how much we've done for the kids, it's really important," Scott Sincebaugh, tournament director, said.
Since the event started, they've raised over $200,000 for Hunt of a Lifetime, with last year's event raising over $20,000 for the charity.