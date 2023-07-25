Golf Tournament Raises $5,000 for Food Bank of CNY

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- More than 100 golfers, some coming from as far as Long Island, competed in the 27th Joe T. White Irish Scramble Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley.
The team of Sean Habity, Joe Betar, Mitch Forsey and Joe Carlone came in with the low round of 56 over 18 holes.
Second place in the scramble round went to Dennis Simmons Jr., Steven Rodriguez, Larry Calenzo and Derek Spencer.
The Longest Drive Contest men’s division was won by Bill Barry, with the women’s title won by Barbara Terranova.
The tournament generated a $5000 donation from the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Oneida County, presented to the Food Bank of CNY.
Tournament officials indicated that the 2024 event is planned for the same weekend next year.
Below is more from the Ancient Order of Hibernians John C. Devereux Division #1 Utica, NY. Facebook page.