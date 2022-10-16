Good food for a good cause. Utica rescue mission holds annual fundraiser

Utica, N.Y.-- the 30th annual gourmet gala, formerly known as gourmet guys to the rescue, was held at Hart's Hill Inn to benefit the rescue mission of Utica and the services they provide to the community.
Some of the best local restaurants were on hand to serve up their signature dishes for everyone to enjoy.
There was also live music and raffle baskets.
All proceeds from the gala stay right here in the mohawk valley.
According to the mission’s executive director Wendy Goetz, "This year we're going to put a lot of our fundraising into food. We've seen a greater demand in the need for food due to the inflation everyone is experiencing. This will go right into our food budget."