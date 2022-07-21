GOP candidate for NY governor, Lee Zeldin, attacked at rally in Monroe County

NEW YORK (AP) - A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault.
The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured.
Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.
A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.