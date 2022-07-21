 Skip to main content
GOP candidate for NY governor, Lee Zeldin, attacked at rally in Monroe County

  • Updated
Election 2022 New York Governor Zeldin Attacked

In this photo provided by Ian Winner, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, speaks after being assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Fairport, N.Y. Zeldin escaped serious injury. (Ian Winner via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault.

The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured.

Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.

A Monroe County sheriffs spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.

