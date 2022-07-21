GOP candidate for NY governor Lee Zeldin attacked, uninjured

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event. Zeldin was uninjured.
A spokesperson for Zeldin’s campaign said the congressman was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with him.
A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin’s arm and the two fell to the ground as other people tried to intervene.
Zeldin is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.